Kenya: Club Owners Told to Be on High Alert This World Cup Season

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has called on club owners to frisk patrons as part of security measures during the World Cup season.

Boinnet says club owners should also cooperate with the police in a bid to secure patrons from attacks.

Kenya has been on high alert since the Holy month of Ramadhan that ended on Friday after authorities received intelligence that the Al-Shabaab terror group had planned to launch attacks in the country.

Somalia based Al-Shabaab militia continue to launch pockets of attacks in the country, with the latest killing four quarry workers in Mandera County.

In 2010 at least more than 50 people were killed in Uganda after three bombs exploded in a synchronized attack on large gatherings of World Cup soccer fans watching the televised final on outdoor screens in Kampala.