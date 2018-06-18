17 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Wang, China Delegation to Meet President Kenyatta on Tuesday

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Chairman Wang Yang and his delegation are set to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday.

The meet is expected to enhance cooperation between Kenya and China.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has said Kenya will be making investment proposals to the Chinese delegation.

Macharia was speaking during a tour of the Standard Gauge Railway Nairobi Terminus by Wang Yang and his delegation on Sunday afternoon.

Wang is in the country for a three-day visit with a high profile delegation that includes China Exim Bank Chairperson Li Ruogo, who are the financiers of the Standard Gauge Railway, as well as the Chairman of the China Communications Construction Company.

"We shall be making certain requests and it's only towards the end of his mission that we shall be able to announce what has been agreed upon. As of now discussions are in progress, but I can tell you that Wang is very receptive and excited with what he has seen," Macharia said.

Apart from meeting political leaders, Wang is also scheduled to visit the Africa China Joint Innovation Center at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and the National Museum of Kenya.

His visit comes hot on the heels of a recent pledge by leading Chinese enterprises operating in the country to provide support to fast track the attainment of the Big Four development plan on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

The enterprises under the auspices of the Kenya-China Economic and Trade Association (KCETA) and operating in key economic sectors including Infrastructure Development Manufacturing, and Information Communication and Technology (ICT) are providing a much needed shot in the arm for the Big Four plan.

