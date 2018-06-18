17 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Peerless Gor Thump Nzoia, Stretch KPL Lead

By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenyan Premier League defending champions Gor Mahia continued to show their class, making an easy afternoon off Nzoia Sugar to beat them 3-1 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu and move six points clear top of the standings with four matches at hand.

Rwandese forward Jacques Tuyisenge struck a brace with midfielder Humphrey Mieno adding the other as K'Ogalo continued with their unbeaten streak into the 16th game.

brian Otieno's header in injury time was too little too late as Gor had already closed shop.

In the other matches played on Sunday afternoon, Sofapaka moved to second place in the standings with an assured 3-0 win over relegation fighting Thika United at the Narok Stadium while in Nairobi, Tusker were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Wazito at Ruaraka.

In Nakuru, Ulinzi Stars' winless streak continued as they played to a 0-0 draw against Bandari at their Afraha Stadium backyard.

