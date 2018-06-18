17 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Baby Dies Under Unclear Circumstances in Kisii Hospital

Kisii — A family in Kisii County were left reeling after their 14-month-old baby died at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital under unclear circumstances.

The deceased, Jennifer Kemunto, had a growth in her nostril and was to undergo surgery before she passed on.

The father, Keffer Nyamari, accused the doctors of negligence, claiming that the baby's health deteriorated after she was given an injection which caused her death.

"My baby was in good health except that growth and this was not the cause of her death since she was never operated," said Kefer.

According to acting Kisii Police Commander Moris Asila, the parents recorded their statements at the police station and an investigation is ongoing to ascertain Jennifer's death.

"The family came to the police station and reported that their baby had died at the hospital due to overdose and as per now the matter has been forwarded to the DCIO. We are investigating and we will be able to give our findings in due course," said Asila.

An official at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital meanwhile has promised to look into the matter.

This is not the first such incident to have been reported. Just recently a mother and her unborn child died in unclear circumstances at Kangundo District Hospital due to alleged negligence at the hospital.

Esther Njeri Kagia is said to have been in the process of caesarean section when she died.

