A Nollywood producer and actor, Bambino Anachina, has passed on.

Nollywood filmmaker, Fidelis Duker, confirmed the news on his Facebook page on Sunday.

Mr. Duker paid glowing tributes to his late colleague in a lengthy post on Facebook.

"He was among the few people I spent time with on Thursday, 14th at the Zafaa Global Awards media unveiling before my car was burgled and my laptop amongst other valuable carted away. He was just so engaging and entertaining that afternoon," he wrote.

"I was with my wife and when I told her Chukwudi Bambino Anachina died today. She screamed, no.

"He wasn't looking sick. Bambino was a very committed and devoted actor, production manager and highly enterprising creative entrepreneur. Humble, respectful and hardworking.

"I will never forget his role at all the wake keeps/night of tributes organised for departed colleagues.

"Chukwudi was a very instrumental participant who ran the events and showed so much passion to give a befitting respect to those departed colleagues. Now Nollywood will mourn you. Sad and painful exit because you didn't show any sign you will leave so soon."

The deceased filmmaker worked in the Nigerian film industry for over 25 years with production and acting credits of several Nollywood films under his belt.

'The Missing God' producer was also an alumnus of the Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State.

He also served as the production manager of Guepard Production before his passing.

Details of his death were still unclear as at press time.