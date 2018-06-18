17 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Pastor Commits Suicide After Raping and Impregnating Daughter

By Hilary Kimuyu

A pastor in Nairobi took his life after it was discovered that he had impregnated his school going daughter whom he is reported to have defiled over a long period of time.

The cleric at a church located in Soko Mjinga in Kawangware committed suicide when his heinous act came to light.

This happened after the school girl feel sick and a pregnancy test revealed that she was expectant.

The form three student later revealed that his father was responsible for her pregnancy and led her teachers to their home.

According to police report, the girl said that her father had been defiling her in the morning hours after her mother left for work.

Police added that it is after interrogation that she revealed that it was the father who impregnated her after defiling her repeatedly over some time.

The pastor's body was taken to the city mortuary for postmortem as police launched investigations into the incident.

