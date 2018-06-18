17 June 2018

Tanzania: Here's Songbird Ray C's Wish When She Dies

By Thomas Matiko

One-time bongo flava superstar Ray C, has asked the Tanzanian media not to play her songs when she dies. The songbird, who is currently living in Kenya, made the wish just days after fellow bongo artiste Sam wa Ukweli was laid to rest.

The Moto Moto hit maker also bashed the Tanzanian media for giving Sam wa Ukweli songs too much airplay after his death, wondering why they couldn't do the same while he was still alive.

"Sometimes I wonder what's with the bongo media. You have to die for your songs to receive massive airplay including the ones that have not been officially released. What's the purpose of supporting us when we are dead? When I die they shouldn't even bother giving me a promo," Ray C said.

Ray C, whose promising musical career hit a snug after she got into drug abuse, has been trying so hard to make a music comeback since she got better.

