17 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: University Students Busted While Baking Weed Cakes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

Police have arrested two University students after they were found baking 56 weed cakes which they were planning to sell to their colleagues for Sh100 each.

The two students of Maasai Mara University were arrested on Saturday following numerous complaints from the public over suspicious activity inside their living quarters in Total Estate, Narok County.

According to the police, the two were identified as Richard Omondi, 25, who is studying a Diploma course in Tourism Wildlife and Elizabeth Abayo, 23, a Computer Science student.

ARRESTED

Area OCPD Zachariah Kariuki confirmed the arrests adding that the cakes were to be sold to unsuspecting students and area residents.

"They were planing to sell each piece at Sh100 to fellow students and to the locals. We have also impounded equipment they use for packaging the products," Kariuki said.

The police boss warned that anyone linked to the crime, including landlords and their tenants, that they too risk being arrested.

The two suspects are being held at Narok Police Station awaiting to be charged in court this coming week.

Kenya

Kenyatta Hold Talks With His Zambian Counterpart Lungu

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu at the weekend held bilateral talks focusing on ways to… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.