Kenyan International Aboud Omar Joins Top Belgian Side

By David Kwalimwa

Kenyan defender Aboud Omar has transferred to top Belgium side Cercle Brugge in a move that should jump start a much needed fresh start to his career.

The 26-year-old left back and his new employer announced the transfer via social media on Saturday.

"We are happy to announce the arrival of Omar. He is a player with many qualities who will certainly make progress and will show himself this season in the Juliper Pro League," said Brugge Sports director Francois Vital.

The player, who only two months ago was sacked by Bulgarian club Slavia Sofia on accusations that he insulted his team mates and coaches, also expressed his joy in the new deal.

Kenya's Omar sacked by Bulgarian club for insulting team-mates

"When opportunity knocks on your door, always be willing to take the chance because you never know how perfect something could turn out to be," he said.

In his defense over his controversial expulsion from the Bulgarian club, Omar, who received his football education at Bandari and Tusker, has claimed that he had been discriminated against.

Nevertheless, Omar is now set to link up with another Kenyan international in the frame of Johanna Omollo at the club in a transfer that should certainly excite Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne.

