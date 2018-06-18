17 June 2018

Kenya: This Is How Glamorous Wedding of Sofapaka Owner's Daughter Went Down

By Thomas Matiko

Sofapaka Football Club owner, Elly Kalekwa, reportedly splashed a cool Sh 20 million on his daughter's lavish wedding that took place in Nairobi a few days ago.

The wedding of Rachel Kalekwa to Peter Guniah was graced with top politicians who included Governors, Ambassadors and top Kenyan celebrities.

Among the VIP guests who attended the glamorous wedding at Ngong Racecourse were Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja, former Rongo Member of Parliament Dalmas Otieno as well as the Ambassadors of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Also in attendance was Kalekwa's close friend and former Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee and his wife.

Kalekwa also hired top gospel celebrities in the frame of Solomon Mkubwa, Christian Shusho, Lady B and Size 8 to entertain the more than 1,000 invited guests.

At the reception, which was held at Intercontinental Hotel, Lingala maestros General Defao, Mbilia Bel and Benga musician Tony Nyadundo serenade the guests with some of the famous hits.

It has also been reported that flamboyant Congolese businessman, who founded the Kenyan Premier League club in 2004, gifted his daughter a brand new Mercedes Benz E250 valued at Sh3.4 million as well as a luxurious mansion for the newly-wed couple.

