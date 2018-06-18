Botswana: Molefhi Interacts With DCs

Gaborone — Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration Mr Nonofo Molefhi has implored district commissioners to accelerate the new administration's agenda, which focuses on reinventing government.

He was speaking at a meet and greet session with local district commissioners in Gaborone on June 15, where he shared with them some issues that were discussed by cabinet such as the reviewing of the hunting ban and alcohol levy.

Minister Molefhi said district commissioners were responsible of doing the spade work of driving Vision 2036 aspirations at their various offices.

"Poverty eradication, disability and disaster management, among others, are in your hands.

It's important to consult one another and see how best the services could reach the communities efficiently.

It is also important that you familiarise yourselves with the Vision.

We endeavour as government to improve service delivery.

It is therefore important that you advice government without fear or favour. Your advice must be honest and sincere," he said.

He urged them not to be afraid to exercise their professionalism when they rendered service.

"Apply yourselves to the call of duty, render your service in the spirit of teamwork.

As public officers we have to work in unison.

The maintenance of high standards of integrity is vital.

Issues of accountability are cardinal in service delivery.

Where you observe laxity your word must be heard," he added.Further, Minister Molefhi called on the district commissioners to uproot corruption in all its manifestations.

Mr Molefhi told the district commissioners to be free from political allegiance in executing their duties.

"Our facilitation should be apolitical, consistent and constant.

It is important that we understand our roles as public officers so we give advice on government policies.

We must also enforce public policy," he said.

He said as part of reinventing government strategy, government would conduct in-service training programmes at the Botswana Public Service College to empower public officers.

Permanent secretary in the ministry, Mr Thuso Ramodimoosi reiterated the ministers' sentiments and explained that the meet and greet session offered an opportunity to reflect on what impeded effective service delivery.

He said due to time constraints a lot was not discussed, thus there was a need to set up a forum where issues could be discussed at length.

Southern District commissioner Mr Mmoloki Raletobana agreed that there was an urgent need to meet and discuss issues at length.

He said since the district commissioners relocated from the ministry of local government to Office of the President, their roles had not been clearly defined.

Ghanzi District commissioner Mr Loeto Porati thanked the minister for the fruitful engagement they had and said he was happy that the minister was recapping what was discussed at the public service convention.

He however said a meeting with relevant stakeholders was overdue as a lot of structural issues had to be ironed out.

Source : BOPA