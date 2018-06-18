Botswana: Masisi Opens Cucsa Games Today

Gaborone — President Mokgweetsi Masisi will today officially open the Confederation of University and Colleges Sports Associations (CUCSA) games at the University of Botswana Indoor Sports Centre.

The official opening will be followed by a netball game between Botswana and a country that will be announced after the draw.

Botswana, Angola, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia South Africa, Swaziland Zambia, and Zimbabwe will compete in 10 different sporting codes amongst them athletics, basketball, chess, darts, football, netball, table tennis, tennis, rugby and volleyball.

Team Botswana chef de mission, Mompoloki Keakile said the team was ready and looking forward to representing the country with pride.

He said they have few injuries which were being handled by doctors and a physiotherapist attached to the team.

Keakile said Team Botswana has prepared well and that some of the team members participated in the competition that was recently hosted by Botswana Athletics Association.

He said the table tennis team also attended a tournament organised by Botswana Table Tennis Association in Gaborone while other codes were also busy with preparations.

The games will be played in different facilities among them Lekidi Centre.

CUCSA is made up of 10 SADC countries, and Mozambique is the only country that has not yet confirmed participation.

Over 2 500 athletes will compete with team Botswana for ultimate supremacy in SADC, and Botswana is tipped to host successful games.

CUCSA president, Ben Naobeb, who was in the country recently, said he was confident that Botswana would deliver world class games.

He noted that it would be the third time that Botswana would be hosting the games, adding that every time they come they find that the country had made improvements in facilities and the organisation of the games.

Source : BOPA