17 June 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Masisi Opens Cucsa Games Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — President Mokgweetsi Masisi will today officially open the Confederation of University and Colleges Sports Associations (CUCSA) games at the University of Botswana Indoor Sports Centre.

The official opening will be followed by a netball game between Botswana and a country that will be announced after the draw.

Botswana, Angola, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia South Africa, Swaziland Zambia, and Zimbabwe will compete in 10 different sporting codes amongst them athletics, basketball, chess, darts, football, netball, table tennis, tennis, rugby and volleyball.

Team Botswana chef de mission, Mompoloki Keakile said the team was ready and looking forward to representing the country with pride.

He said they have few injuries which were being handled by doctors and a physiotherapist attached to the team.

Keakile said Team Botswana has prepared well and that some of the team members participated in the competition that was recently hosted by Botswana Athletics Association.

He said the table tennis team also attended a tournament organised by Botswana Table Tennis Association in Gaborone while other codes were also busy with preparations.

The games will be played in different facilities among them Lekidi Centre.

CUCSA is made up of 10 SADC countries, and Mozambique is the only country that has not yet confirmed participation.

Over 2 500 athletes will compete with team Botswana for ultimate supremacy in SADC, and Botswana is tipped to host successful games.

CUCSA president, Ben Naobeb, who was in the country recently, said he was confident that Botswana would deliver world class games.

He noted that it would be the third time that Botswana would be hosting the games, adding that every time they come they find that the country had made improvements in facilities and the organisation of the games.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

Students Take Lead in Blood Donation

Health and wellness minister, Dr Alfred Madigele has applauded secondary school students for continuing to save lives by… Read more »

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.