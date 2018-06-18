Botswana: Bokomo Unveils Refurbished Milling Plant

Gaborone — Food manufacturer and distributor, Bokomo Botswana, has unveiled an extensive mill upgrade that the organisation has been undertaking since the first quarter of 2018.

During a media tour of the company's plant on June 14, its CEO Mr Werner De Beer said the mill upgrade came at an opportune time in light of the International Organisation of Standardisation certification and award that Bokomo received in March.

Mr De Beer noted that bequeathed by the Botswana Bureau of Standards, the accolade was a first of its kind in the milling category, a sure indication of the company's continued commitment towards improving the value chain of all Bokomo products.

He said the company had been able to endear itself to many Batswana and had remained relevant because of its strict adherence to quality control measures as well as to government requirements.

Bokomo, he said, took seriously its responsibility of contributing to various national objectives, which it had demonstrated through its support to sports development in Botswana. The company's operations manager, Mr Jaco Venter, said the upgrade would result in enhanced performance of the plant, which would make working with larger quantities at an efficient pace possible, thereby enabling Bokomo to increase contribution to supply and demand chains in the country.

"The mill upgrade will have a significantly positive impact on the manner in which we carry out our operations here at Bokomo," he said.

Mr Venter said the upgrade enabled Bokomo to continue providing quality products at increased quantities and placed the company in a better position to meet demand.

The efficiencies unlocked by the upgrade would culminate in improved productivity, which would reduce cost pressures and in the long run, price savings for the end consumer, he said.

Bokomo Botswana is a fast moving consumer goods provider and manufacturer of White Star maize meal, Bokomo special maize meal, samp and maize rice among others.

Source : BOPA