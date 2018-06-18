Botswana: Official Calls for Parental Support in Sport

Juliah Kotlhao — Senior teacher in the sports department at Lerala Junior Secondary school has called upon parents to support their children in sporting activities, saying sport can be an alternative career.

In an interview recently, Keolateletse Thapelo said parents played a critical role in their children's lives and choice of career hence their support was important in sport.

Thapelo noted that in most instances, parents discouraged their children from engaging in sporting disciplines with the perception that sport would take their learning time thereby impacting negatively on their academic performance.

He urged parents to refrain from the negative view, saying by being supportive children could make a name for themselves in the sporting world citing the likes of Amantle Montsho and Isaac Makwala amongst others.

He highlighted that parents should teach children how to balance study time with sporting activities.

Thapelo explained that sport was a viable career opportunity that one could earn a living out of hence the need for it to be considered seriously.

He said it also helped in economic diversification and sport tourism.

Thapelo decried lack of parental involvement in sporting activities, saying most parents showed concern on the academic side.

He noted that sport was part of the school curriculum as it was taught as physical education.

"Sport can go a long way to help curb the unbecoming behaviour among the young generation," he observed, adding that it also contributed to their physical fitness.

He said the school prided itself with the likes of Thabo Botshelo who holds a gold medal in long jump and a silver medal in javelin, as he managed to reach the national finals which were held in Francistown recently. He added that he was the only student to represent Lerala junior in the finals.

The rising champ is said to have also competed in the COSSASA games under the kid-boy category which consists of under 13 boys and girls.

For his part, Botshelo revealed that he discovered his athletic talent while at junior school, and that he was determined to work hard as his dream was to secure a place in the national teams.

Botshelo said apart from the support he got from his family and coach, his inspiration came from Issac Makwala, whom he said had flown the country's flag high and yearns to follow in his footsteps.

Source : BOPA