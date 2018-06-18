Botswana: Winter Football Tournament Progressing Well

Letlhakeng — Letlhakeng winter football tournament, a brainchild of four Letlhakeng youth, Busang Mariri, Kgalalelo Segwagwa, Bonako Tshegetsang and Mothusi Mogoiwa is getting more attention in the village as football followers are starting to watch games in the dusty grounds in good numbers.

The tournament spokesperson, Tshegetsang said with local leagues on break and the focus on the 2018 World Cup in Russia, they found it fit to organise a soccer tournament to keep teams that played in the constituency league busy.

He said it would also keep young people away from indulging in alcohol and other societal ills, adding that players would use the tournament to prepare for the next circle of constituency tournaments, which commence in August.

Tshegetsang revealed that their tournament had 11 teams from Letlhakeng while two were from Serinane and Kgesakwe near Khudumelapye.

He said the games had run smoothly so far since the tournament started last month, something he attributed to the dedication of all involved teams to make the tournament a success.

He appreciated teams that were taking part in the tournament for honouring their invitation despite being invited at short notice as well as the community for gracing the games in large numbers.

Tshegetsang further said they had approached the business community in Letlhakeng to assist in sponsoring the tournament financially, but said because of such a short notice, they had not yet responded although there was still hope.

Currently, the tournament is self-sustaining through contributions of P400 from each participating team, which will be used for price money and other awards in the tournament, he said.

"At the moment, Young Stars FC of Letlhakeng are leading the standings with seven points from three games played.

We are using a round-robin system with no knock-out stage," he said.

Tshegetsang said they have invited some coaches from two teams in Molepolole to scout for talent and encouraged youths to put more effort and patience.

Source : BOPA