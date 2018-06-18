Martin Binedell claimed his second medal of the Mare Nostrum Monaco leg as the final day came to a close on Sunday.

Binedell's time of 2min 08.31sec secured him the second place on the medal podium behind Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov, who claimed gold in 2:00.24 and ahead of Hong Kong's Yau Ming Cheung who walked away with the bronze in 2:08.99.

Chase Rayment finished 8th in 2:15.39.

Rebecca Meder was over the moon with her bronze-medal performance in the 400m freestyle, clocking 4:17.34 behind China's Wenxin Bi in 4:12.41 and Hong Kong's Nam Wai Ho in 4:16.35.

Meder also concluded the 200m individual medley in fourth place in 2:18.63, while Alaric Basson ended the 100m breaststroke in 7th position with a time of 1:02.55.

Kerryn Herbst and Olivia Nel finished the 100m backstroke B Finals in fifth and sixth place in 1:05.72 and 1:05.87 respectively, while Aimee Canny and Lindsay Mcleod ended third and seventh in the 100m freestyle B Finals in 58.18 and 58.92, respectively.

In the B Finals of the 200m freestyle, Matthew Bosch finished in sixth place with a time of 1:54.40.

The South African swimming team will now move to Italy for the Treviso Swim Cup, which will take place on 22-23 June.