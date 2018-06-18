Kenya: Six-Star Nakumatt Wallop Homeboyz

Nakumatt's impressive resurgence in the SportPesa Premier League continued as they thrashed Kakamega Homeboyz 6-1 at the Camp Toyoyo grounds on Sunday.

This was sweet revenge for Nakumatt, who lost 2-0 to Homeboyz in the reverse fixture and gives them additional confidence as they prepare to tackle former champions Tusker in two weeks' time.

Nakumatt went ahead in the first minute through Boniface Mukhekhe and Tom Adwar doubled matters for the retailers just 12 minutes later.

Homeboyz, who are now under Ugandan coach Paul Nkata, halved the deficit moments to half-time when Andrew Waisswa leaped forward to head home a corner from speedy winger Noah Wafula.

Nakumatt were unrelenting after the break and were three goals up in the 46th minute when Kelvin Thairu headed home a cross delivered by second-half substitute Brian Nyakan.

Cornelius Juma extended the lead further by outmuscling Andrew Waisswa and putting the ball past Homeboyz goalkeeper Mike Wanyika.

Juma completed his brace five minutes later, as goalkeeper Lucas Indeche scored from 70 yards to complete the rout.

The win moves Nakumatt two places up from 15th in the SPL table, as Homeboyz drop to ninth place with 25 points.