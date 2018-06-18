Kenyans have been warned to brace themselves for cold mornings for the next three days, with temperatures expected to drop to 3 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.

Kenya Meteorological Services director Peter Ambenje said the rest of the country is likely to experience mainly cool and cloudy to warm and dry conditions during much of the forecast period.

He said that day-time (maximum) temperatures decreased throughout the country last week, with the exception Lamu, while night-time (minimum) temperatures generally increased in areas like Nyahururu and Laikipia and decreased in others like Lodwar and Voi.

He said the Lodwar Meteorological Station recorded the highest daily maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius on June 10, while the Nyahururu station recorded the lowest daily minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsiusthe same day.

"The Wajir Meteorological Station recorded the highest seven-day average maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius while the Nyahururu Meteorological Station recorded the lowest seven-day average minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius," Mr Ambenje said.

LOW TEMPERATURES

According to the Kenya Meteorological Department, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka-Nithi will experience low temperatures of 3 degrees Celsius, with the highest expected to be 25 degrees Celsius.

This is because the counties, which are in the central highlands, will experience cloudy mornings, with the possibility of rain in a few places, giving way to brief sunny intervals followed by showers in the afternoon.

Interestingly, even the normally warm counties of Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita-Taveta will also experience cloudy mornings, breaking into sunny intervals in the afternoon, with temperatures expected to reach lows of 7 degrees Celsius.

Already, parts of Nairobi and Kajiado Counties yesterday experienced chilly morning accompanied by mist, which interfered with visibility.

Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii and Nyamira will experience low temperatures, but not as much as the above-mentioned regions, with the lowest temperatures expected to be between seven and 11 degrees Celsius.

28 DEGREES CELCIOUS

Meanwhile, the highest temperature in the counties in the Lake Victoria basin will be 28 degrees Celsius.

Similar weather patterns will be experienced in the neighbouring counties in the highlands around the Rift Valley including Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia.

This is because the region, according to the latest five-day weather forecast, will experience showers and thunderstorms in several places in the next three days, with sunny intervals only in the mornings.

However, the usually hot regions of northern Kenya covering Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu counties, will experience warm conditions, with temperatures ranging between highs of 24 and 34 degrees Celsius.

A similar trend will also be experienced in Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo, but temperatures will be lower, ranging between 15 and 34 degrees Celsius.

In the coastal region covering the counties of Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale, the temperatures will also be higher, with lows of 19 degrees and highs of 30 degrees Celsius.