Photo: Premium Times

Adamawa State's Chief of Staff Abdulrahman Jimeta has passed away

The Chief of Staff to Governor Mohammed Jibrilla of Adamawa State, Abdulrahman Jimeta, is dead.

Several political associates of Mr Jimeta told PREMIUM TIMES that he died in the early hours of Monday in Saudi Arabia.

"He died this morning in Saudi Arabia where he has gone to perform the leaser Hajj," a Yola based politician said.

PREMIUM TIMES could not reach the state commissioner of Information, Ahmed Sajo, for comments.