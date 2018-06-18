Tanzania: Appeals Court Judges Tout Attempted Rape Sentence Reduction

THE Court of Appeal has advised lawmakers to reduce the 30-year jail sentence imposed on persons convicted of attempted rape.

Justices Sauda Mjasiri, Batuel Mmilla and Jacobs Mwambege gave such an advice in their judgment delivered recently when determining an appeal lodged by a resident of Lindi Region, Edwin Paul.

Paul, the appellant, had been charged with attempted rape of a young girl (name withheld) and, after being convicted by the trial court, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

He then appealed to the High Court, which later reduced the sentence to 30 years.

He was still aggrieved and decided to take the matter to the Court of Appeal, complaining, among others, that such sentence was excessive considering the offence committed.

Though in their judgment the justices dismissed such ground of appeal, considering the facts that the sentencesubstituted by the High Court as per the law, as it is, was minimum sentence, they were of the view that still the 30-year jail term for attempted rape was in the high side.

"After carefully weighing the ingredients of the offence of attempted rape, particularly taking into consideration that something will have pre-vented the offender from implementing his plan, we think that the minimum sentence of 30 years imprisonment is on the higher side," they said.

The justices pointed out that such was predominantly so when taking into account the fact that in all other offences of attempts, the sentences are fairly low.

"We have in mind offences like attempted murder which has no mandatory minimum sentence, attempted armed robbery which attracts a lower sentence than that of the offence of robbery and several other such offences," they noted.

According to the justices, it was astounding, therefore, to find that the offence under consideration carries the same punishment like a fully-fledged offence of rape in respect of victims over 18 years.

"Influenced by this situation, we are suggesting that maybe it is time the lawmakers considered this point so that they can do smoothing about this aspectwithin a view to reducing it," they advised.

Before the trial court, the prosecution had alleged that on April 10, 2014 at about 19.00 hours, the mother of would be victim of rape sent her to a nearby shop to buy kerosene. On her way back home, the young girl met the appellant who called her to where he was. She obliged.

Taking advantage of her obedience to the call he made, the appellant grabbed her and pulled her to a nearby bush. Coupled with threats to kill her if she raised alarm, the appellant stripped her naked and lowered his trouser to the level of knees, ready to implement his weird plan.

Luckily, however, before he could accomplish his intention, two persons intervened and rescued the child. The two good Samaritans apprehended the appellant and took him to the child's mother.

The matter was eventually reported to the police who subsequently charged him with attempted rape