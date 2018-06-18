Nigeria: PDP Presidential Primary Guidelines Not Ready - Akobundu

Abuja — National Organising Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Colonel Austin Akobundu (retd), has dismissed report that the party has issued guidelines for the conduct of its Presidential primaries, saying the claim that the party has settled for N12 million as cost of its Expression of Interest and Presidential Nomination Form was baseless.

In a statement signed by the retired army colonel, the party said it was not done yet with the guidelines, let alone settling for the the cost of nomination forms.

He said: "We wish to state categorically that the party is still in the process of drawing up the guidelines for its presidential primary election. It is, therefore, misleading to claim that the party has 'listed its guidelines' not to talk of the cost of nomination forms.

"At the appropriate time the proposals will be presented to National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party, which will approve as it deems fit. Only then can one say that it has the guidelines for 2018 presidential primary election.

"The National Working Committee of the PDP, under the leadership of Prince Uche Secondus, is committed to adhering strictly to the PDP Constitution and the constitution in Chapter 8 (50) (1) grants NEC the power to formulate the guidelines for aspirants in any of its party primaries, the presidential primary inclusive."

"We appreciate the interest in the electoral processes of our great party and the party is always ready to respond to any enquiries and to make all necessary information available," the statement read.