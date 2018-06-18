South Africa: Oosthuizen SA's Best At US Open

Louis Oosthuizen finished as the best South African golfer at the 118th US Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Out of the six South Africans who teed off at the start of the tournament, only three made the cut for weekend.

Oosthuizen posted his first under-par round for the week, as he shot a 1-under 69 on Sunday to finish at 10-over par for the tournament.

He finished tied for 16th, nine shots behind eventual champion, American Brooks Koepka, who claimed back-to-back US Open titles.

"It was a lot easier than yesterday in the way they set up the golf course," Oosthuizen told Sport24 after his final round.

"I'm happy, I'm 1-under today and any round close to level par is good around this golf course."

Branden Grace carded 5-over 75 to finish 12-over par for the tournament - and lie tied for 25th.

Playing in his first Major event, Dean Burmester went 4-over 74 in his round to end 17-over par at Shinnecock Hills.

The other South Africans participating - Charl Schwartzel , Dylan Frittelli and two-time US Open winner Ernie Els - failed to make the cut.

Final round scores on Sunday in the 118th US Open Golf Championship at Shinnecock Hills (USA unless noted, par-70):

281 - Brooks Koepka 75-66-72-68

282 - Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 75-66-78-63

283 - Dustin Johnson 69-67-77-70

284 - Patrick Reed 73-72-71-68

285 - Tony Finau 75-72-66-72

286 - Xander Schauffele 72-74-72-68, Daniel Berger 76-71-66-73, Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) 75-70-72-69, Henrik Stenson (SWE) 71-70-74-71

287 - Justin Rose (ENG) 71-70-73-73, 287 - Webb Simpson 76-71-71-69

288 - Russell Knox (SCO) 73-71-75-69, Zach Johnson 73-73-72-70 Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG) 73-70-75-70

289 - Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA) 76-72-68-73

290 - Li Haotong (CHN) 79-68-74-69, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 75-70-79-66, Paul Casey (ENG) 73-73-73-71, Louis Oosthuizen (RSA) 74-72-75-69

291 - Steve Stricker 73-75-73-70, Rickie Fowler 73-69-84-65, Charley Hoffman 71-69-77-74, Brian Gay 73-74-70-74, Dylan Meyer 77-69-71-74

292 - Francesco Molinari (ITA) 75-72-72-73, Aaron Baddeley (AUS) 74-72-77-69, Alex Noren (SWE) 72-72-77-71, Jason Dufner 70-74-79-69, Russell Henley 69-73-77-73, Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 71-77-74-70, Charles Howell III 71-72-77-72, Branden Grace (RSA) 76-69-72-75 , Justin Thomas 74-70-74-74, Bryson DeChambeau 76-69-73-74, Ian Poulter (ENG) 69-72-76-75

293 - Pat Perez 73-71-77-72, Bill Haas 76-72-74-71, Brian Harman 74-70-78-71, Rafael Cabrera Bello (ESP) 73-71-76-73, Gary Woodland 79-69-70-75

294 - Sam Burns 71-76-75-72, Ryan Fox (NZL) 73-72-74-75, Patrick Rodgers 72-72-83-67, Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) 76-72-73-73

295 - Marc Leishman (AUS) 74-69-78-74, Scott Piercy 69-71-79-76, Patrick Cantlay 75-71-76-73, Brandt Snedeker 72-76-73-74

296 - Phil Mickelson 77-69-81-69, Peter Uihlein 75-72-75-74, Ross Fisher (ENG) 76-71-79-70, Luis Gagne (CRC) 73-74-75-74, Matt Parziale 74-73-74-75, Tim Wilkinson (NZL) 76-72-78-70, Jim Furyk 73-71-72-80

297 - Dean Burmester (RSA) 75-73-75-74 , Chris Naegel 73-73-75-76, Jimmy Walker 75-70-79-73, Mickey DeMorat 72-72-80-73, Tyler Duncan 77-67-81-72

298 - Calum Hill (SCO) 75-69-81-73

299 - Andrew Johnston (ENG) 73-73-82-71

300 - Brendan Steele 72-73-75-80

301 - Cameron Wilson 75-73-76-77

302 - Kevin Chappell 75-72-78-77

303 - Will Grimmer 73-72-78-80

306 - An Byeong-hun (KOR) 71-76-81-78

Source: Sport24