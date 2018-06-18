Tanzania: Coast Police Arrest Six Ethiopians, Somalis for Illegal Entry

Bagamoyo — Police in Coast Region has arrested six people of Ethiopia and Somalia origin for entering the country without legal documentation.

Coast Regional Police Commander (RPC) Jonathan Shanna told a press conference on Sunday, June 17, 2018 that the six were arrested yesterday at Msalabani Street in Dunda Ward, Bagamoyo District.

"They were found hiding in the bush close to the said area. They told law enforcers on patrol that they were resting. They were heading to Mozambique for greener pasture," he said.

He named the Ethiopians as Abraham Adoise (24), Abete Eramo (23), Beyene Abute (25) and that Abshir Aboulah (17), Mahad Ahmad (14) and Ahamed Mohamed (26) were residents of Somalia.

He said all the six undocumented immigrants will be handed all over to the immigration department for legal measures.

In another development, Mr Shanna said the region recorded complete peace and security during Eid ul Fitr celebrations, calling upon residents to maintain this state by reporting all strangers arriving in their areas.