Kenya: Nakuru Thrash Eight-Man Isibania

Nakuru All Stars started the second leg of the National Super League on a winning note when they beat eight-man Isibania FC 3-0 in a one sided match played at Afraha Stadium Nakuru on Sunday.

Isibania under coach Mwita Mahende could not raise a full team and fielded eight players in a match that saw the home boys dominate, but failed to translate their territorial dominance into more goals.

After 21minutes, John Njuguna who raided the porous Isibania defence opened the goal rush when he picked a loose ball on the edge of the box and unleashed a blockbuster that beat goalkeeper Felix Ouma between the sticks.

But that was only what the Ezekiel Akwana-coached Stars could do in the first half as they wasted a dozen scoring chances.

On resumption, Akwana introduced Victor Ochieng and Kelvin Kapsanoyi for John Njuguna and Robert Arot, a move that saw the former Kenyan Premier League side turn the game into their favour.

Seventeen minutes into the second half, Stars stepped up their campaign to increase their goal tally and their efforts were rewarded when Njuguna who was the man - of- the match, doubled his tally with a curving shot inside the box.

With less than a minute before the final whistle, Stars completed the route when Teddy Siwa fastened on a goal-bound shot that had hit the upright to tap into the empty net.

"Playing with eight players against 11 saw us lose by a bigger margin but we shall revenge in our next match against Administration Police at home," said Isibania coach Mahende.

Coach Akwana said he was happy with the results and congratulated his boys for playing according to his instructions.

"It is good to start the second leg with a big win because we want to avoid relegation at the end of the season," said coach Akwana, who is also former AFC Leopards coach.