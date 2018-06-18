Nigeria: Iceland Dangerous Than Argentina, Garba Lawal Warns Eagles

In their review of Nigeria's World Cup opener against Croatia, Premier League club Chelsea have criticized their own player, Victor Moses, over his lackluster display.

John Obi Mikel was not spared as he was lacking in character and had to be substituted in the closing minutes of the game, and there are calls that he should deployed in the same position he used to play for Chelsea when Nigeria face Iceland on Friday.

"Victor Moses became the first Chelsea player to suffer defeat at Russia 2018 when a lacklustre display from Nigeria resulted in defeat by Croatia," Chelsea wrote on their official website.

"Moses started on the left of the Nigeria line-up but soon moved into an attacking position on the right and took most set-pieces, but he and his team-mates, who included John Mikel Obi in the no.10 position, rarely threatened."

Another Chelsea player Kenneth Omeruo would have started against the Croats, but the player he was supposed to replace in the starting lineup, defender Leon Balogun, passed a late fitness test.

Victor Moses played the entirety of the game staged at the Kaliningrad Stadium.