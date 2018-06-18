17 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ex-Victoria Tennis Academy Players Shine at Nyanza, Western Schools Games

Tagged:

Related Topics

Five former players of Kisumu-based Victoria Tennis Academy shone during the Western and Nyanza regions Secondary Schools Term Two games at the weekend.

Kisumu Boys' Ricky Omondi emerged top in the boys' tennis singles, while Lwak Girls' Agnettah Achieng' finished fourth in the girls' singles during the Nyanza Region games at Cardinal Otunga High School in Kisii County.

Maranda Boys' Noble Mungu finished third in the boys' singles in the games played in a round robin format.

In the Western Region schools games held at St. Peter's Mumias Boys High School, Butere Girls' Verian Akinyi, also a product of Victoria Tennis Academy, came first, while Mukumu Girls' Britney Dorcas finished third to qualify for the national secondary schools championships.

DONATED MEDALS

Speaking during the Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Term 2 games, Victoria Tennis Academy CEO, Collins Agwanda said: "The Kenya Counties Tennis, Victoria Sports and Shining Hope donated medals and trophies, we hope to extend our sponsorships to next year's Term One and Two games in Nyanza and Western regions."

The Victoria Academy boss said he would donate more tennis equipment courtesy of US-based Wilson Company during the national Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association in Eldoret, Uasin-Gishu County.

Achieng' attributed her good performance to vigorous training with Billie Jean King Eye Coach equipment for tennis techniques.

MORE EQUIPMENT

"I wish to thank my childhood coach Collins Agwanda, my school coach Dan Ashiambi and Lwak Girls High School for their support," said Achieng'.

She appealed to US-based Eye Coach Company to donate more equipment to local schools.

Nyanza Regional Secondary Schools Sports Association Secretary-General Thomas Odhiambo thanked the Ministry of Education, Coca-Cola Company, Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers, Victoria Sports and Kenya Counties Tennis for their support.

Kenya

Brace for Cold Season - Weatherman

Kenyans have been warned to brace themselves for cold mornings for the next three days, with temperatures expected to… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.