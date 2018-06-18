Kenya: Ex-Victoria Tennis Academy Players Shine at Nyanza, Western Schools Games

Five former players of Kisumu-based Victoria Tennis Academy shone during the Western and Nyanza regions Secondary Schools Term Two games at the weekend.

Kisumu Boys' Ricky Omondi emerged top in the boys' tennis singles, while Lwak Girls' Agnettah Achieng' finished fourth in the girls' singles during the Nyanza Region games at Cardinal Otunga High School in Kisii County.

Maranda Boys' Noble Mungu finished third in the boys' singles in the games played in a round robin format.

In the Western Region schools games held at St. Peter's Mumias Boys High School, Butere Girls' Verian Akinyi, also a product of Victoria Tennis Academy, came first, while Mukumu Girls' Britney Dorcas finished third to qualify for the national secondary schools championships.

DONATED MEDALS

Speaking during the Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Term 2 games, Victoria Tennis Academy CEO, Collins Agwanda said: "The Kenya Counties Tennis, Victoria Sports and Shining Hope donated medals and trophies, we hope to extend our sponsorships to next year's Term One and Two games in Nyanza and Western regions."

The Victoria Academy boss said he would donate more tennis equipment courtesy of US-based Wilson Company during the national Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association in Eldoret, Uasin-Gishu County.

Achieng' attributed her good performance to vigorous training with Billie Jean King Eye Coach equipment for tennis techniques.

MORE EQUIPMENT

"I wish to thank my childhood coach Collins Agwanda, my school coach Dan Ashiambi and Lwak Girls High School for their support," said Achieng'.

She appealed to US-based Eye Coach Company to donate more equipment to local schools.

Nyanza Regional Secondary Schools Sports Association Secretary-General Thomas Odhiambo thanked the Ministry of Education, Coca-Cola Company, Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers, Victoria Sports and Kenya Counties Tennis for their support.