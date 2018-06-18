Kenya: Bandari Frustrate Ulinzi at Afraha

Visitors Bandari FC snatched a point away at Ulinzi Stars as the two sides battled to a barren draw in an evenly contested SportPesa Kenyan Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru County on Sunday.

The low key match lacked the sparks associated with the two sides whenever they meet in the league and at one stage, it was hard to differentiate their pattern of play with that of a National Super League match, as the strikers on both sides failed to sparkle.

In the first leg at Mbaraki Sports grounds, the two sides settled to a 1-1 draw.

The woeful soldiers, who have two crucial matches ahead this week against Kakamega Homeboyz (SportPesa Shield Cup) on Wednesday and defending champions Gor Mahia on Sunday in the league, must raise their poor form if they hope to register good results.

"It is sad for me as coach to seat on the bench shouting to players as they miss easy scoring chances. Losing more than five clear chances in a second leg match is very risky," said Ulinzi coach Dunstan Nyaudo.

"Harvesting a point from the soldiers at home is not bad for me. The boys were heavily affected by the congested fixtures as they played away to Chemelil last Tuesday and to hold Ulinzi at home after a long journey, is big plus to my boys," said Bandari coach Ken Odhiambo.

Against the dockers, Ulinzi were the first to settle and in the 20th minute Michael Otieno's rasping shot inside the box sailed over the bar.

Ten minutes later, it was the turn of Bandari to squander their first chance when speedy striker William Wadri with only goalkeeper Jacktone Odhiambo to beat, tapped over the cross bar.

But it was Ulinzi's Elvis Nandwa, who will want to forget this match, as he wasted two clear chances in a row in the 32nd and 34th minutes that would have seen the soldiers lead 2-0.

Not even the inclusion of Daniel Waweru, Enosh Ochieng and Justine Onuonga by the increasingly frustrated Nyaudo, who rested Michael Otieno, Masita Masuta and Wycliffe Kasuti could salvage the soldiers' poor form.

In the second half, Bandari coach Odhiambo also made two changes bringing in Fred Nkata and Shaban Kenga for Collins Agade and William Wadri, but their attacking system fell flat.

Bandari host Tusker in the SportPesa Shield Cup next Sunday, before they tackle Mathare United at home in a SportPesa Premier League match on June 30.