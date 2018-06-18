Kenya: Tuyisenge Brace Sends Gor Four Points Clear

Champions Gor Mahia beat Nzoia Sugar 3-1 in a SportPesa Premier League match staged at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

Rwandese international Jacques Tuyisenge struck twice with his head, while Humphrey Mieno also buried another header into the back of the Sugar miller's net to give Gor their 12th win of the season.

Edger Nzano headed in Nzoia's consolation goal in the extra minute.

"This is special to us because we won here just a few day ago and today we have done the same. The win is crucial to us and I am very happy with my players for giving their best always," said Gor's head coach Dylan Kerr.

Gor threatened immediately from the first whistle as Ernest Wendo picked a loose ball at the centre to move in a pass to Meddie Kagere inside the box, who beautifully flicked the ball past Nzoia players to set his fellow countryman Jacques Tuyisenge, but his last touch went wide.

Gor survived a few minutes later when Nzano's shot missed the target narrowly with goalkeeper Bonface Oluoch remonstrating with his defenders.

Gor looked to have settled in the match as they begun launching more attacks, forcing Nzoia's defenders to be alert.

Godfrey Walusimbi found Tuyisenge from the corner area, but the Rwandese shot was blocked by Hillary Wandera, before Kagere wasted another chance with a strike over the woodwork.

A poor control of the ball by Oluoch earned Nzoia the first corner-kick of the match, but the home side failed to capitalise on it to snatch the lead.

Tuyisenge's low header from Boniface Omondi's corner-kick went out for a throwing and Oluoch was then brought into action, this time punching out Nzano's powerful strike from the right flank.

Gor captain Harun Shakava made attempts at Nzoia's goal with a long range shot when moved upfront to pick a loose ball near Nzoia's box.

Tuyisenge gave K'Ogalo the lead in the 34th minute with an easy finish on the far right of the goalpost after beating Benson Mangala inside the box.

Two minutes into the second half, Mieno netted Gor's second goal after an aerial battle with Nzoia's players inside their danger area.

George Odhiambo came close to adding a third for the defending champions, but Mangala cleared the ball to safety before 'Blackberry' hold of it.

Nzoia were then awarded a free-kick, but Peter Gin failed to hit the target with and coach Bernard Mwalala replaced him immediately with Patrick Kwitonda.

An unmarked Tuyisenge on the left flank buried a header into the back of Nzoia's net in the 60th minute after he rose highest to meet Kagere's pass from the right flank.

Despite trailing by three goals, Nzoia seemed not to have given up yet, as they threatened twice with long range shots which did not perturb Oluoch.

Nzoia's best chance to grab a consolation goal came in the 79th minute when Luke Namanda sent a cross inside the danger area, but the chance yielded nothing.

But when Gor Mahia thought they were headed to a clean sheet, Nzano ran fast to head in the ball with Elvis Rupia providing the assist.