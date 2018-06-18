Kenya: Police Seize Illegal Sugar in Ol Kalou Town

Police have seized more than 2,000 bags of illegal sugar in a warehouse in Ol Kalou town.

Following the Sunday raid, police officers said they found 30 employees of a local supermarket repackaging the sugar in labelled paper bags.

The sugar was in bags marked "for industrial use only" and showed that it was imported from Brazil.

"The bags are clearly labelled for industrial use only. That is why we have decided to take over the premises until investigations are done," said a police officer at the scene.

The warehouse, now under tight security, is leased to Jamaa Supermarket whose thirty employees were found repackaging the sugar.

Police says the sugar was transported to the go down on Saturday night.

On Saturday, police raided warehouses in Matuu, Kitui and Mwingi towns where they seized hundreds of illegal sugar and arrested the owner of the firm distributing the contraband.