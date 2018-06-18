17 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Seize Illegal Sugar in Ol Kalou Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Waikwa Maina

Police have seized more than 2,000 bags of illegal sugar in a warehouse in Ol Kalou town.

Following the Sunday raid, police officers said they found 30 employees of a local supermarket repackaging the sugar in labelled paper bags.

The sugar was in bags marked "for industrial use only" and showed that it was imported from Brazil.

"The bags are clearly labelled for industrial use only. That is why we have decided to take over the premises until investigations are done," said a police officer at the scene.

The warehouse, now under tight security, is leased to Jamaa Supermarket whose thirty employees were found repackaging the sugar.

Police says the sugar was transported to the go down on Saturday night.

On Saturday, police raided warehouses in Matuu, Kitui and Mwingi towns where they seized hundreds of illegal sugar and arrested the owner of the firm distributing the contraband.

Kenya

Brace for Cold Season - Weatherman

Kenyans have been warned to brace themselves for cold mornings for the next three days, with temperatures expected to… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.