17 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Several Police Officers Feared Dead in Wajir IED Attack

By Bruhan Makong

Five Administration Police officers and three police reservists have been killed after their vehicle was ambushed by suspected Al-Shabaab militants who staged an IED attack in Bojigaras, Wajir County.

The officers who are based at the Kutulo AP camp where on a routine patrol when the attack occured.

After their vehicle hit the improvised explosive device, the militants then ambushed them.

A source told the Nation that the officers got out of the vehicle following the explosion and engaged the militants in fierce firefight before they were overpowered.

One of the officers managed to escape after the attack but died while being rushed to hospital.

Wajir County Commander Stephen Ng’etich said he could not divulge further details on the casualties citing poor network coverage in the area.

“We received a report of a police vehicle which landed on an IED within Bojigaras and we are yet to get confirmation on the casualties from personnel who visited the scene,” said Mr Ng’etich.

The militants then burnt the police vehicle and fled towards the Somalia border.

The incident is said to have occurred around 2.30pm.

Bojigaras location is about 150km from Wajir town on the outskirts of Kutulo division which is prone to Shabaab attacks and borders Mandera County.

Police have already deployed reinforcements to pursue the attackers.

Earlier intelligence reports suggested that the suspected militants had been seen in the area.

This is the second attack in the county since the beginning of the year after an attack in February at Qarsa Primary School which left three people dead, including two teachers.

Attacks on security personnel in Mandera, Wajir and Garissa have been on the rise recently.

Earlier this month, five security officers were killed in Liboi when their vehicle ran over an IED.

Three others were injured during the June 6 attack which involved General Service Unit officers.

Read the original article on Nation.

