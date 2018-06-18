Kenya: Ex-Nyahururu Captain Ngugi Nicks Nation Second Leg Title

Former Nyahururu Sports Club captain Simon Ngugi beat a field of 106 golfers at the par 72 Nyahururu Sports Club course, to claim the overall title during the second leg of the 2018 Nation Golf Classic series over the weekend.

Playing off handicap seven, later chopped to six, Ngugi, carded an impressive 38 points on the tough course to beat another leading golfer at Nyahururu, Boniface Waikwa on countback.

Though he bogeyed the first, second, third and fourth and later on at the seventh, Ngugi managed to recover one shot at the ninth for four over par 18 points in the first nine.

" I made several three putts in the first nine and even at the back nine, but the two birdies at the 10th and 18th were a big boost" said Ngugi.

He posted 20 points at the back nine where he picked up a double bogey at the 11th and a single bogey at the 13th.

"I am so excited winning this event. My first ever round of golf, then a handicap 28 golfer, was also in a Nation Classic event seven years ago at Nyali Mombasa," said Ngugi after receiving his trophy from Nation Broadcasting Division managing director Alex Kobia.

He added: "Though I did not play well then, it has always been my desire to win a Nation Classic tournament."

His prizes included a beautiful golf bag, a trophy and two night accommodation for two at the Panari Nairobi courtesy of Panari Group which partnered the Nation Media Group for the event.