Kenya: Judicial Officers to Get CJ's Nod to Attend Seminars

Judges and other judicial officers seeking to attend conferences and seminars will now be required to seek the approval of Chief Justice David Maraga.

In a letter to all judges, judicial officers and staff, the CJ said invitations addressed to specific judges, magistrates and staff would not be granted.

"Although they may suggest whom they prefer, organisations and agencies conducting such activities will be expected to address invitations to my office for nomination of participants," the letter said.

The CJ said in the letter, also copied to Chief Registrar of Judiciary Anne Amadi, that all conference, seminars, trainings, field visits and retreats organised by the Judiciary will also require his approval.

MANY REQUESTS

According to Justice Maraga, his office has been receiving many requests for approval to attend conferences, training and workshops on the invitations of local and foreign organisations and agencies.

He said the requests made directly to certain judges and magistrates, as well as some judicial staff, have led to complains that some judges and other judicial officers are favoured above others.

TRAVEL GUIDELINES

The letter also gave judicial officers guidelines on domestic duty travel, making it clear that it is only judges who will be entitled to air travel. "Magistrates and staff will be expected to travel by road and rail," he said.

Last week, medical services for Judiciary staff were suspended for four days for lack of funds. The services resumed only after negotiations between the Kenya Judiciary Staff Association, Treasury and the medical cover provider.

While suspending the use of the cover, acting director of human resource L.A Onyango said the Judiciary was yet to receive funds from Treasury.

"Following yesterday's distress reports to KJSA officials on the suspension of medical cover and the communication by the KJSA vice chair on the same, concerted efforts were put in place to get out of the quagmire," KJSA chairman Sango Maewa said.

REDUCED BUDGET

In the Budget read on Thursday, Treasury CS Henry Rotich allocated the Judiciary a budget of Sh15.2 billion, a reduction of almost Sh2 billion allocated the previous year.

With the reduction, from Sh17.3 billion, the Judiciary is expected to make adjustments and halt some plans such as construction of more courts and employment of new judges.

Mr Maraga intends to have a High Court station in every county and build at least one magistrates' court in all the 290 sub-counties across the country. Some 39 counties have High Court stations.

Early this year, the CJ said there were anticipated changes that involve streamlining some structures and job titles. The CJ said the organisation review of the Judiciary, which started in December 2016, had been completed and the report adopted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The Judiciary has employed 5,619 people and has a presence in every part of the country.