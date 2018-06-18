South Africa: Woman and Man Die As Car Crashes Into Tree in KZN

Two people have been killed and one was injured when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a tree off the N3 in Umshwati, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred near the Wartburg turnoff shortly after 17:00, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

Meiring said ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene at 17:21 and found a vehicle at the bottom of a small embankment.

"One patient was found walking around on the scene while the body of a woman was found lying a few metres away from the vehicle. A man was found inside the vehicle," he said.

Meiring said paramedics found that the man and woman had both already succumbed to their numerous injuries.

"Nothing more could be done for them and they were declared dead," he said.

He said the other man was assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries.

"He was treated and transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment," he said.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, added Meiring.

