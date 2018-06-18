17 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Woman and Friend's Two-Month-Old Baby Girl Disappear

Gugulethu police are searching for a 32-year-old woman and her friend's two-month-old baby girl who have disappeared, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

Sinovuyo Nodali and the baby were last seen at Kiki Hostels in Gugulethu, Cape Town on Saturday morning.

Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the baby's mother had left the baby and her eight-year-old daughter with Nodali while she went shopping.

"When she came back a few hours later she found only the girl (older daughter) in the house."

Rwexana said Nodali's boyfriend indicated that she had been to her house and collected all her clothing.

Rwexana urged anyone who might know Nodali's whereabouts to contact Detective Sergeant Mongi Ngedle on 078 221 7817 or the Gugulethu police on 021 684 2300.

Source: News24

