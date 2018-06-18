South Africa: Pedestrian Killed in Welkom

A woman, believed to be in her 30s, was killed on Saturday night when she was knocked over by a light motor vehicle on the Koppie Alleen Road in Welkom.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics, along with provincial services, arrived on the scene to find the body of a woman lying in the middle of the road.

"The light motor vehicle had come to [a] stop a short distance away after it had collided with another vehicle."

"Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life," he said.

Meiring said unfortunately nothing could be done for her, and she was declared dead on the scene.

He said the two occupants from the vehicle were treated for their injuries and were transported by another service to a nearby hospital.

Meiring said the details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Source: News24