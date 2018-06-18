17 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Policy Forum Wants Tanzania to Set a Realistic Budget

Dodoma — A network of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) wants the Parliament to approve a budget that will be realistic.

In their joint statement - issued here on Sunday, June 17, 2018 under the Policy Forum umbrella - the NGOs say during the past years, the legislative body has been approving unrealistic budgets, resulting into poor execution of development projects.

"We would also want to remind our Members of Parliament (MPs) to remember the importance of advising the government regarding the need to endorse a realistic budget," said the Policy Forum manager for policy analysis, Mr Nicholas Lekule as he read from the joint statement.

Figures, produced by Policy Forum, show that until April this year, the government had managed to collect Sh21.9 trillion - which was equivalent to 69 per cent of collecting Sh31.7 trillion for the entire 2017/18 financial year.

As a result, he said, a number of ministries received little or no development budget at all.

"For instance, the Ministry of Minerals had, until February 2018, received not even a single cent out of the development budget that was approved by Parliament in June last year... .The three per cent that was channeled to the Ministry for development was sourced from donors," he said.

