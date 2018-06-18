Zimbabwe: Fired By Zimbabwe Heath Streak Joins Scotland

FORMER Zimbabwe skipper Heath Streak has a new job, now with the Scotland team. Cricket Scotland today signed up Streak as a consultant with the team to enhance their T20 skills.

He will join the Scottish team immediately and will be with them for the T20 tri-series that involves Netherlands and Ireland.

Streak in his recent assignment worked with the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Zimbabwean had a good outing there as KKR managed to make it to the playoffs though were knocked out in the Qualifier 2.

He had before that been sacked as the coach of the Zimbabwe national team after they failed to qualify for the 50 overs World Cup to be played in England, 2019.

Scotland, on the other hand, are on a high at the moment having achieved a historic ODI win over the No.1 ranked England team by 6 runs in the one-off ODI last week. Streak's role with the team is to get them set up for the World T20 2020 that will be played in Australia.

Talking about his new team the Zimbabwean legend said that Scots have improved a lot since the World Cup 2015 and the focus will now be on the shortest format of the game.

"They (Scotland) have really improved since the 2015 Cricket World Cup in Australasia and have now got a consistently competitive team. Their historical first ODI win over England last Sunday is testament to their progress as a country in world cricket," Streak was quoted as saying by Zimbabwe media.

"Grant Bradburn, the head coach of Scotland, asked me if I could share my T20 experience with them as a consultant to help the team as well as the coaches to evolve in that format and I was happy to share my knowledge and experience with them.

"I will be with the team for a short eight days as consultant during their triangular T20 series with hosts Netherlands and Ireland," he added.