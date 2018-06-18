17 June 2018

Zimbabwe: Moyo Promises Quality Service for Chitungwiza

By Albert Masaka

ZANU PF candidate for Zengeza East Obadiah Moyo has said if elected into office, he will strive to end corruption which has paralysed development in Chitungwiza, citing the land baron menace bedevilling the town.

The Chitungwiza Central Hospital (CCH) CEO said in a campaign letter addressed to residents in the constituency that he would ensure free medical care was provided to everyone over 65 years of age and would build outreach clinics as well as set up an affordable medical insurance.

"I believe that my long history of serving the community has given me a lot of experience in being an effective voice for our constituency for meaningful results in the area of development," he said.

"We will achieve this vision through zero tolerance to corruption and swift execution of set socio-economic programmes."

Moyo said he would also work to help parliament supervise government institutions and put in place systems that would serve the community.

"This is the oversight role of parliament. I believe I will be the most suitable and most effective to do this on behalf of Zengeza East constituency given my long history in a leadership role in our community," he said.

"As your Member of Parliament, I will also actively participate in the formulation of the country's laws, which is very critical for the smooth running of our country. I strongly believe that I am the right person you should send to do this for our community.

"I am confident that with my experience in the business and social services world, I will produce very good results for the benefit of our community and country."

Moyo urged the people in the constituency to break away from the mistakes of the past and elect into office people who can deliver meaningful development to the community.

The CCH boss, who did his secondary education at Nyatsime College in Chitungwiza, has been in the medical field for 39 years, 13 of them at Chitungwiza Central Hospital.

