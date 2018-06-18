Zimbabwe: Zpga Braces for Busy Schedule

THE Zimbabwe Professional Golfers' Association (ZPGA) is bracing for a busy schedule in August following the confirmation of the National Aids Council Pro-Am and the Nasho Kamungeremu Memorial Golf Championship to be held at Royal Harare and Chapman golf clubs respectively.

After successfully hosting the inaugural JM Busha Pro-Am Invitational at Chapman last month, the ZPGA leadership, led by its president Gary Thompson, has embarked on a drive to increase the number of tournaments for local professional golfers.

Thompson said he was delighted by the increase in the number of tournaments on the local professional golf circuit, which he attributed to the support they have received from local sponsors.

"We have got two more tournaments coming up, which is pretty exciting and it's great to see some momentum in terms of the number of tournaments on the ZPGA Tour," Thompson said.

"If it wasn't because of the sponsors getting behind, we wouldn't do it and it's because of their support that we will be able to see the level of local golf rise.

"I'm proud to announce two events on the ZPGA Tour, the first one being the National Aids Council Pro-Am from August 17, I just got a confirmation that the prize fund has been increased... At the end of August, as the ZPGA we are going to be honouring our late president Nasho Kamungeremu at Chapman Golf Club. We are going to be organising something special with the Chapman members, remembering not only our past president, but a great player," Thompson added.

Meanwhile, the ZPGA also received a boost after one of its sponsors, JM Busha 54 Races Zimbabwe, pledged to continue to assist local golf as part of its social responsibility programmes to promote local sport.

JM Busha 54 Races Zimbabwe sponsored the inaugural edition of the JM Busha Pro-Am Invitational, which was won by Ryan Cairns.

"We don't believe in temporary partnerships because we believe in development, so this is going to be an annual event," JM Busha 54 Races Zimbabwe's spokesperson Misheck Gondo said.

The inaugural JM Busha Pro-Am was part of a three-event sporting fiesta which also saw cycling and a marathon competition being staged at the same time in the capital on Africa Day.