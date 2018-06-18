17 June 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Multichoice Zim Brings World Cup Cheer to St Joseph's

By Winstone Antonio

MULTICHOICE Zimbabwe on Thursday brought smiles to St Joseph's Home for Boys in the capital after they donated decoders and provided full installation for the home to facilitate the broadcast of the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in Russia.

For a month it is going to be a feast of football to its fanatics and the boys at St Joseph's Home will not be left out from following and catching up on all the World Cup extravaganza action.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity manager Elizabeth Dziva, speaking at the screening of the first match of the football extravaganza, at St Joseph's Home for Boys, said the gesture was meant to increase the boys' access to information, education and entertainment.

"Multichoice Zimbabwe has provided full installation for the home to facilitate the broadcast of the World Cup soccer tournament and we shall be donating the dish and decoders to the home and providing the home with a complimentary DStv subscription," she said.

"Multichoice Zimbabwe plays an important role in this country, not only representing MultiChoice Africa, but also in helping serve the community."

St Joseph's Home for Boys superintendent William Muchono expressed gratitude to Multichoice Zimbabwe for bringing entertainment to the boys.

"We are humbled by such a gesture by Multichoice Zimbabwe. The boys will not only enjoy watching the World Cup soccer tournament, but this will also help them follow on what will be happening across the globe on difference issues," he said.

"This is a great gesture that shows there are some people who value bringing smiles to the faces of the vulnerable and disadvantaged people and the boys will also realise they are loved out there."

