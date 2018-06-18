17 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cops Seize Explosives, R200 000 in Counterfeit Money

Tagged:

Related Topics

A man and woman have been arrested after being found in possession of explosives and counterfeit money totalling R200 000 in Vosloorus on Saturday.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago, said members of the EMPD's Special Weapons and Tactical unit, together with SAPS officers, had stopped a suspicious vehicle near Chris Hani Mall in Vosloorus at around 15:00.

Kgasago said on searching the blue Ford Focus, offers came across twenty blasting explosives.

He said the man had then led police to a house on Godoba Street in Vosloorus, where an additional twenty explosives were found, as well as counterfeit R100 notes totalling R200 000.

Kgasago said both the driver, aged 41, and a 27-year-old woman who was found at the house, were arrested and detained at the Vosloorus police station on charges of illegal possession of explosives and fake banknotes.

He said it had subsequently emerged that the police's directorate for priority crime investigation, the Hawks, had already been investigating the arrested man.

Kgasago said the Ford Focus was confiscated and taken to SAPS Van Ryn pound in Benoni for further investigations. The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Vosloorus Magistrate's Court soon.

Source: News24

South Africa

Suspected Cash-in-Transit Explosives Dealers to Apply for Bail

Two alleged explosives dealers have been arrested in the Barberton area in Mpumalanga as the Hawks continue with their… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.