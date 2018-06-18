Nigeria: Mimiko's Return Rekindles Our Hope, Confidence - LP

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, has said the return of former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, to the party would not only add greater value but has restored hope and confidence in the ability of the party to wrest power from ruling party.

Abdulsalam, who stated this in his speech at the event marking Mimiko's official return, said the Labour Party is elated that a social democrat like Mimiko, who through his sterling performances as Governor mainstreamed pro-people and pro-poor policies, programmes and projects, is returning to add value to the party.

He said "His people's oriented programmes in health, education, housing, rural development, urban renewal, youth and women empowerment attest to the value inherent in his return to the party. In him, we have an example of what power could be used to achieve on the side of the people"

Abdulsalam further stated that "our hope and confidence is rekindled by his (Mimiko's) return to the party to be part of the renaissance of the party and Nigeria. I assure him of our support and commitment at all times."

The Labour party chairman also addressed the issue of political power which he said should not be an end but a vehicle for the transformation of the country, adding that the party is positioned to ensure national cohesion, peace, security, stability and prosperity for all.

Mimiko had said his return to the Labour Party was based on the conviction that the party offers Nigerians a better platform for a truly ideologically driven alternative to reposition Nigeria.

Mimiko, who was speaking while addressing the crowd gathered at his official return to the Labour Party, in Ondo town, said the decision to leave the LP in 2014 was not borne out of any disagreement with LP, either ideologically or operationally, neither was there any personal gain in focus in moving over to PDP at that time.