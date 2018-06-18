Nigeria: Anti-Open Grazing Law Will Get National Approval Someday - Ortom

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has predicted that just as June 12 has eventually been recognised, ranching shall soon be embraced nationwide as a panacea for peace,emphasizing that the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law would not be repealed.

The Governor who made the prediction during an inspection tour on his farm in Adaka, Makurdi local government area, said that his administration has intensified collaboration with security forces through 'Operation Whirl Stroke' to prevent further attacks on the people and ensure the return of displaced persons to their ancestral homes.

According to the Governor, the government was assessing the security situation in the affected communities of the state to determine when it would be safe for the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs to return to their homes.

He stated that 60 percent of the displaced persons in the various camps are children within school age of 0 to 16 years.

The Governor said herdsmen attacks have affected both farming and academic activities in a number of local government areas of the state.

He pointed out that in the past six months, children in the IDPs camps have not gone to proper school, aside the emergency classes organised for them by the state government, stressing that most schools in the affected areas were burnt down by rampaging herdsmen.

The Governor who also spoke on efforts made by state government in providing comfort to the IDPs, where he appreciated the services of non-governmental organisations, churches and individuals in supporting the state government to ensure that victims of the crisis are given attention.