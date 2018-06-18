Kenya: Why Western Kenya Rally Was Postponed

The next round of the 2018 Kenya National Rally Championship has been postponed because of poor weather.

The event was due to be run by the Western Kenya Motor Club in Eldoret on July 7 and 8.

Jagjit Patter, the Clerk of the Course for the KNRC event said he was disappointed after having put all his efforts to try and get a suitable route.

"I have already informed KMSF of my intention and now waiting for the new date. The task has been really tough with just four weeks to the rally in July. It's been wet everywhere with a couple of bridges missing after they were washed away by the recent floods. I tried my best but found it impossible," Patter told Nation Sport.

Three rounds of the 2018 KNRC series have been held of the scheduled five thus far in the season. The Kenya Motor Sports Club postponed its rally from March to October because of the prevailing wet conditions.

The Rallye Sports Club was the last club to hold its KNRC event a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, George Mwangi, the Deputy of the Clerk of the Course for the RSC event, has clarified the issue about the KNRC championship points after one stage of the competition was cancelled.

"The event was ran as per the rules and to clear any doubts on the standings, the finishers were awarded 100 per cent championship pointss," said Mwangi.