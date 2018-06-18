South Africa: SA Rugby Mourns Passing of Former Springbok

Former Springbok Syd Nomis passed away on Saturday morning after a heart attack, SA Rugby has confirmed.

He was 76-years-old.

Nomis, who could operate as both a wing and a centre, played in 25 Test matches between 1967 and 1972 and scored six tries in his international career.

Born in Johannesburg, Nomis is considered one of the great Jewish rugby players of all time and he was inducted into the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.

According to a Sport24 report back in 2010, Nomis had to have his left leg amputated after contracting pneumonia while on holiday in Switzerland.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends," SA Rugby said via its Twitter account.

Source: Sport24