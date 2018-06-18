16 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA Rugby Mourns Passing of Former Springbok

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Springbok Syd Nomis passed away on Saturday morning after a heart attack, SA Rugby has confirmed.

He was 76-years-old.

Nomis, who could operate as both a wing and a centre, played in 25 Test matches between 1967 and 1972 and scored six tries in his international career.

Born in Johannesburg, Nomis is considered one of the great Jewish rugby players of all time and he was inducted into the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.

According to a Sport24 report back in 2010, Nomis had to have his left leg amputated after contracting pneumonia while on holiday in Switzerland.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends," SA Rugby said via its Twitter account.

A bit of sad news as former Springbok wing Syd Nomis, who scored six tries in 25 Tests between 1967 and 1972, passed away from a heart attack earlier today. He was 76. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends. #RIPSyddie pic.twitter.com/rdOwnWIjDO-- South African Rugby (@Springboks) June 16, 2018

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Suspected Cash-in-Transit Explosives Dealers to Apply for Bail

Two alleged explosives dealers have been arrested in the Barberton area in Mpumalanga as the Hawks continue with their… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.