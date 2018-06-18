South Africa: Former Crime Intelligence Boss Pat Mokushane Granted Bail

Former crime intelligence boss Major General Pat Mokushane has been granted bail, after being arrested in the early hours of Friday morning on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Appearing in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria, Mokushane, his wife Zandile, Brigadier Leonora Bamuza-Phetlhe and Brigadier Tiyani Hlungwani were each granted bail of R5 000.

The State did not oppose bail, but asked that conditions be imposed, including that the accused not be able to contact witnesses and the investigating officer.

Two independent sources told News24 that Mokushane and his wife had been arrested in the early hours of Friday morning, while Hlungwani and Bamuza-Phetlhe were arrested on Thursday evening.

News24 has seen the charge sheet. The four accused will face charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering.

According to the charge sheet, Mokushane was the acting divisional commissioner of crime intelligence, with Hlungwani and Bamuza-Phetlhe working under his command at the time when the alleged offences were committed in 2017.

It is alleged that Bamuza-Phetlhe was paid R50 000 from the secret service account for the catering at a meeting which was approved by Mokushane. This was done after Hlungwani allegedly approached a colonel in the secret service to make payment into Bamuza-Phetlhe's personal bank account.

However, the charge sheet alleges that the actual payment made to a company, in respect of the catering, was R5 000 and that the accused wanted the money for their own benefit.

It is further alleged that Mokushane agreed to a gratification payment of R19 700 for fraudulently approving an application for an advance to be paid to Bamuza-Phetlhe. The gratification was allegedly paid to Mokushane's wife.

News24 previously reported that there would be "new developments" in the case against Bamuza-Phetlhe.

She allegedly falsified security clearance certificates and received the payment from the State Security Agency (SSA) in her bank account, National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Khehla Sitole told Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police on Thursday.

In August last year, the committee heard that Bamuza-Phetlhe issued an instruction to print a security clearance certificate for then-acting crime intelligence head Mokushane.

