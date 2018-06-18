Nigeria: Niger PDP Secretary Is Dead

The death has occurred of Mohammed Santali, Secretary the Niger State chapter of People Democratic Party (PDP) . He died, Saturday night, at his residence in Bida.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the late PDP chieftain was hale and hearty earlier in the day receiving visitors who came as usual for Sallah homage in his home in Bida and retired for the day about 9pm when he was discovered to have slumped and gave up the ghost while being rushed to federal Medical Center ,Bida.

The burial took place yesterday as politicians in both the PDP and APC were seen wearing gloomy faces over the loss of the politician of Niger south.

The funeral ceremony which took place in Bida had in attendance the deputy governor of Niger state, Ahmed Mohammed Ketso who defied political difference to commiserate with opposition PDP.

Also present and receiving sympathisers were: former deputy governor of Niger state, Dr Shem Nuhu Zagbayi and the PDP chairman in the state, Barr Taboo Beji.