17 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Officer Suspended Over Misuse of Livestock Branding Funds

By Joseph Lyimo

Babati — Babati District Executive Director (DED) in Manyara Region, Mr Hamis Malinga has suspended a senior livestock officer, Mr Alphonce Haule allegedly for misusing funds set for branding of livestock.

Speaking to The Citizen on Saturday, June 16, 2018, Mr Malinga said Mr Haule was charged to supervise implementation of the exercise undertaken in Magugu Ward.

"He is suspended pending investigation over allegations that he misused the funds. The district will take stern measures against everyone found to be involved in the scam after investigations," he said.

According to him Mr Haule was alleged to misuse the extra money generated during branding of livestock, during which 224,000 cattle were targeted at the payment of Sh500 each.

"I can't reveal the actual amount misused. Investigation committee is the one expected to come up with figures of embezzled funds," he said.

For his part, Mr Haule confirmed his suspension, saying he was leaving room for investigation which is expected to reveal the truth.

A herder at Minjingu area, Mr Jacob Mollel said the exercise was successful.

"I commend the decision to investigate the matter because we all have information on misuse of funds. I also propose that those implicated should face prosecution to set a lesson to other government officers using public offices for personal gain," he said.

