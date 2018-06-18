Egypt: Gimenez's Last Minute Goal Sinks Egypt

Ekaterinburg — URUGUAY'S last minute goal before regulation time dashed Egypt hopes of snatching a vital point in this well balance encounter played at Ekaterinburg Stadium in Ekaterinburg, Russia on Friday afternoon.

With the match seemingly heading for a goalless draw, defender Jose Gimenez had other brilliant ideas for Uruguay when he out-jumped his markers to give the south Americans the desperately needed three crucial points.

Egypt, who matched Uruguay man-for-man were look certain the match was heading for a draw until disaster struct them in the 90th minute.

Mohamed Salah, who was on bench could believe his eyes as he kept nodding his head in shock.

Egypt's defeat means that they should step up their next game against host nation Russia before rounding up with another anticipated victory over Saudi Arabia if ever have hopes of progressing to the next stage.