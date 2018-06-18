15 June 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Egypt: Gimenez's Last Minute Goal Sinks Egypt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adewale Okafor

Ekaterinburg — URUGUAY'S last minute goal before regulation time dashed Egypt hopes of snatching a vital point in this well balance encounter played at Ekaterinburg Stadium in Ekaterinburg, Russia on Friday afternoon.

With the match seemingly heading for a goalless draw, defender Jose Gimenez had other brilliant ideas for Uruguay when he out-jumped his markers to give the south Americans the desperately needed three crucial points.

Egypt, who matched Uruguay man-for-man were look certain the match was heading for a draw until disaster struct them in the 90th minute.

Mohamed Salah, who was on bench could believe his eyes as he kept nodding his head in shock.

Egypt's defeat means that they should step up their next game against host nation Russia before rounding up with another anticipated victory over Saudi Arabia if ever have hopes of progressing to the next stage.

Egypt

Africa Still Searching for Redemption At World Cup 2018

After Egypt and and Morocco, the Super Eagles were next to succumb to the fiery prowess of their opponents Croatia, in a… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.