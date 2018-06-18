16 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Never Forget the 2015 Generation, As We Celebrate the Youth of 1976' - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema on Saturday said the 2015 #feesmustfall activists should be remembered and celebrated.

Speaking at a Youth Day rally at the Motlosana Stadium in Jouberton Location in Klerksdorp, Malema said the 2015 #feesmustfall student activists must be heralded on youth day, along with those of 1976.

"We must never forget the 2015 generation, as we celebrate the 1976 generation," he said.

Malema said education should not be a commodity but a right for all.

"All of us must have access to education."

About the youth of 1976, Malema said, "The blood that was split was of innocent black youth who were marching peacefully to protest an illegitimate government.

"How do you open fire on teenage children in school uniform who are on a peaceful march who are protesting Afrikaans as a medium? How much hatred in your heart must you have against them?"

He said apartheid was built "on the deepest white feeling of black hate."

Malema said now was the time to "honour ourselves as the current generation. Now is the time to determine our future, our future is in our hands!"

He said the Bantu education curriculum was aimed at creating "zombies among black children."

State-owned bank

Malema then directed his speech to the business fraternity calling for a state-owned bank.

"We need banks that are favourable and supportive of black people... the banks do not like black people... the system hates black people.

"You need a government which is prepared to put money into innovation and brilliant ideas.

"All of you here, unemployed young people, you have got ideas... your mind is liberated, you have got ideas, government must support your ideas."

He said the government was not exercising its power.

On land and mines, he said, "Go to school, because we are getting the land back. The land needs us to be educated, how will you work the land if you haven't gone to school. We are going to own the mines, they will no longer be owned by white people, but they need us to be educated... "

On jobs for sex in government and the private sector, Malema said the practice should stop.

"If you offer jobs for sex, it's rape, we must stop this thing. You must say, enough is enough, you must take your future into your own hands."

On crime and femicide he said, "The theft that we see here is caused by hunger, our people are hungry. [Police Minister] Bheki Cele must fight crime, but he can only do so much when there is no bread on the table."

He said South African men had declared war on South African women.

Source: News24

South Africa

